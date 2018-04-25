Dr. Jarrell III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Jarrell III works at
Locations
Cottonwood Vision Care1646 Alameda Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 792-3500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff at Orbit Eyecare & Optical in the North Valley were fast, friendly, and courteous! The office was clean and very comfortable. Dr. Jarrell III was very friendly and informative and took the time to really listen to me and answer all my questions. I look forward to coming back here for all my future eye care needs. I would recommend this location and Dr. Jarrell III to anyone looking for a good Optometrist!
About Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1134293673
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrell III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarrell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarrell III speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrell III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.