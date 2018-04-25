See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD

Optometry
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Jarrell III works at Cottonwood Vision Care in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cottonwood Vision Care
    1646 Alameda Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 792-3500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jarrell III?

    Apr 25, 2018
    The office staff at Orbit Eyecare & Optical in the North Valley were fast, friendly, and courteous! The office was clean and very comfortable. Dr. Jarrell III was very friendly and informative and took the time to really listen to me and answer all my questions. I look forward to coming back here for all my future eye care needs. I would recommend this location and Dr. Jarrell III to anyone looking for a good Optometrist!
    Lisa M. in Albuquerque, NM — Apr 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jarrell III to family and friends

    Dr. Jarrell III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jarrell III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD.

    About Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134293673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarrell III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarrell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarrell III works at Cottonwood Vision Care in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Jarrell III’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrell III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrell III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Jarrell III, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.