Robert Imada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Imada, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Robert Imada, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Mountain View, CA.
Robert Imada works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Robert Imada, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356726533
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Imada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Imada works at
3 patients have reviewed Robert Imada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Imada.
