Dr. Robert Howard, PHD is a Counselor in Lancaster, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    43723 20th St W Ste 201, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 948-0871
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 08, 2017
    I had seen Dr Howard for a long while but had to switched ins and go to someone else. I went to 4 other therapist and left them all after finally SETTLING for the 5th. I definitely couldn’t find the same care I got from Dr Howard. I couldn’t wait to switch back ins. As soon as I did he took me right back. It was like I never left. We reconnected instantly. I felt safe comfortable and in the right hands. I really feel like he looks after me. His suggestions and advice are right on. Best ever!!!
    rickelle in palmdale — Oct 08, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Howard, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306942388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

