Dr. Hosford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hosford, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hosford, PHD is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Hosford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling & Rehabilitation Associates Inc.5024 NW 27th Ct Ste B, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 378-2600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hosford?
About Dr. Robert Hosford, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1124150933
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosford works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.