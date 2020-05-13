See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Robert Hold, MPAS Icon-share Share Profile

Robert Hold, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robert Hold, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Robert Hold works at NYU Langone Medical Center Weight Management in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Center Weight Management
    530 1st Ave # 10S, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-0141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Hold?

    May 13, 2020
    good
    julissa — May 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Hold, MPAS
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Hold, MPAS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Hold to family and friends

    Robert Hold's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Hold

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Hold, MPAS.

    About Robert Hold, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003255613
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Institute of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pace University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Hold, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Hold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Hold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Hold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Hold works at NYU Langone Medical Center Weight Management in New York, NY. View the full address on Robert Hold’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robert Hold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Hold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Hold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Hold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Hold, MPAS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.