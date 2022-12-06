Dr. Robert Hoffert, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hoffert, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hoffert, OD is an Optometrist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater501 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 231-6164
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Have been to other St Luke's locations. By far, vast improvements over previous experiences. Thank you for seeing me. No plans to go anywhere else.
About Dr. Robert Hoffert, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dorn Va Hosp|Feinbloom Visual Rehabilitation Center|Kirk Eye Center
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
