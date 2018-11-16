Robert Henley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Henley, LPC
Overview
Robert Henley, LPC is a Counselor in Marble Falls, TX.
Robert Henley works at
Locations
Rita Pickering Inc.704 5th St Ste B, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 798-8589
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly helped my family improve and is trustworthy!
About Robert Henley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1841201233
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Henley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Robert Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Henley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.