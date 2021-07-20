Robert Harwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Harwell, LPC
Overview
Robert Harwell, LPC is a Counselor in Keller, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 N Main St Ste A, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 337-1603
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harwell saved our marriage. He is no-non-sense and gets straight to the heart of the problems. We loved him and will continue to see him if we ever need counseling again.
About Robert Harwell, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003991068
Robert Harwell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Harwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Robert Harwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Harwell.
