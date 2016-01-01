Robert Harris, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Harris, LCSW
Overview
Robert Harris, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Macon, GA.
Robert Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy500 Northside Xing Ste A, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Harris?
About Robert Harris, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1255882742
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Harris accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Harris works at
Robert Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.