Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Harper, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Harper, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City West, AZ.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Harper Optometric Care13920 W Camino del Sol Ste 6, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-1366
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
Both Dr. Harper and his wife are great. We've been going to him for over 10 years now and he always takes his time, is thorough, patient with my anxiety with the glaucoma test, and explains everything. He's very personable and has a great character. My experience with him over the last 10 years is the exact opposite of S in Sun City West.
About Dr. Robert Harper, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942299524
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.