Dr. Robert Hamm, PHD is a Psychologist in West Hartford, CT.
10 N Main St Ste 315, West Hartford, CT 06107
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hamm is very attentive and compassionate, but more importantly, he holds me accountable and pushes me to grow on a level beyond my previous experiences in therapy. During our time together I have seen obvious, sustainable, and cumulative signs of growth and a clear improvement in my quality of life. I've developed a fresh sense of engagement in my goals and relationships with other people, something I was in dire need of when I came to see him. I would recommend him to anyone who is ready to put in the work and enjoy the benefits!
Psychology
English
Dr. Hamm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.