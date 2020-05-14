Robert Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Greenberg
Robert Greenberg is an Optometrist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Wilkins Township Optical Associates LLC3444 William Penn Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 825-5300
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Excellent. Very professional, genuine caring dr.
- Optometry
- English
- 1467663641
Robert Greenberg accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Robert Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.