Dr. Robert Gotschalk, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gotschalk, OD is an Optometrist in Sanford, NC.

Locations
Eyecarecenter1225 Carthage St, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (844) 206-0022
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I trust him to check my eyes for every or any condition very professional very patient with me
About Dr. Robert Gotschalk, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811945827
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gotschalk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gotschalk accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotschalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotschalk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotschalk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotschalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotschalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.