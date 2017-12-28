Dr. Robert Gordon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gordon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gordon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dublin, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5174 Blazer Pkwy, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 792-9104
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
I would recommend Dr. Gordon to any family in need of help. I have seen him help many youth as well as my son. He is extremely knowledgable in the field and can relate well with a lot of experience.
About Dr. Robert Gordon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679626923
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.