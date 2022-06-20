See All Chiropractors in Saint George, UT
Dr. Robert Gibson, DC

Chiropractic
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Gibson, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint George, UT. 

Dr. Gibson works at Dr. Robert Gibson in Saint George, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert Gibson
    494 E Tabernacle St, Saint George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 862-1536
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Distal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Enteral Access and Management Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck-Tongue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Negative Rheumatoid Factor Polyarthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Deafness Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Control of Gastrointestinal Motor Function Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromyalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromyotonia Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Asthma Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Heartburn Chevron Icon
Non-Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Non-Atopic Asthma Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Nutritional Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?

    Jun 20, 2022
    I walked right into Dr Gibson's office and he said " So, You have - - - -" and I said what and he said so you are Diane West and I said yes and I just couldn't believe he knew the medical conditions that I was coming there to see him for so without even touching me, visiting with me or anything. He is absolutely in tune with the human body and each one of our bodies. I don't think I'll ever have a doctor who could do what he did. Obviously I say, go see him.
    Diane West — Jun 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Gibson, DC
    About Dr. Robert Gibson, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1174710024
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gibson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibson works at Dr. Robert Gibson in Saint George, UT. View the full address on Dr. Gibson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

