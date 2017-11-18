See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Robert Gamboe, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (5)
Overview

Robert Gamboe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Robert Gamboe works at Shasta Community Health Center in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Locations

  1. 1
    Shasta Community Health Center
    1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-5710

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 18, 2017
Robert is an excellent provider. I feel VERY heard and he is always attentive to my needs. He is pretty straightforward at times but gets the job done.
Redding, CA — Nov 18, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Robert Gamboe, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396012654
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Gamboe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Robert Gamboe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Gamboe works at Shasta Community Health Center in Redding, CA. View the full address on Robert Gamboe’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Robert Gamboe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Gamboe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Gamboe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Gamboe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

