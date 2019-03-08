Robert Galligan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Galligan Jr, LADAC
Overview
Robert Galligan Jr, LADAC is a Counselor in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 1400 Carlisle Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 332-2377
Ratings & Reviews
ONE OF THE BEST, IF NOT THE BEST, THERAPISTS I HAVE ENCOUNTERED. HE TAKES THE TIME TO REVIEW MY FAMILY’S CIRCUMSTANCES AND HELPS GUIDE US THROUGH THE MANY CHALLENGES THAT ARISE BETWEEN PARENTS AND CHILDREN. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND BOB. HE IS FRIENDLY, CARING, AND AFFABLE. SEE HIM, YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
About Robert Galligan Jr, LADAC
- Counseling
- English
- 1578771929
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Galligan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Robert Galligan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Galligan Jr.
