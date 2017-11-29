See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Robert Gaimaro, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Robert Gaimaro works at Rapid Care Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapid Care Medical Clinic LLC
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste A-1A, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 798-7770
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2017
    Dr Gaimaro is excellent. His staff is very friendly. The waiting time is always long but well worth it, when the Dr is in the room he takes his time to listen to your concern, explain what is going on and discusses treatment options with you. The Doctor and his team are Spanish bilingual. I fully trust and highly recommend Dr Robert Gaimaro to anyone!!!
    Nov 29, 2017
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114950805
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Gaimaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Gaimaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Gaimaro works at Rapid Care Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Robert Gaimaro’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Robert Gaimaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Gaimaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Gaimaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Gaimaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

