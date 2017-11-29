Robert Gaimaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Gaimaro, PA
Overview
Robert Gaimaro, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Robert Gaimaro works at
Locations
-
1
Rapid Care Medical Clinic LLC4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste A-1A, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 798-7770
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Gaimaro?
Dr Gaimaro is excellent. His staff is very friendly. The waiting time is always long but well worth it, when the Dr is in the room he takes his time to listen to your concern, explain what is going on and discusses treatment options with you. The Doctor and his team are Spanish bilingual. I fully trust and highly recommend Dr Robert Gaimaro to anyone!!!
About Robert Gaimaro, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114950805
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Gaimaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Gaimaro works at
2 patients have reviewed Robert Gaimaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Gaimaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Gaimaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Gaimaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.