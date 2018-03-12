Robert Flynn, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Flynn, LCPC
Overview
Robert Flynn, LCPC is a Counselor in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.
Locations
Center for Positive Change PC205 Commerce Dr Ste C, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 309-2422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing many therapists throughout my life, and then getting to the point of kind of stalling in therapy, I decided to try one last new therapist. I feel as though I've won the jackpot of therapists with Bob Flynn. His office is the safest place I feel at this time in my life. He isn't judgemental at all and I truly believe he wants his patients to see their own truths with a little nudging of his clinical expertise,human understanding and knowledge of how people tick differently.
About Robert Flynn, LCPC
- Counseling
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
- Illinois Benedictine College
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Flynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Robert Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.