See All Counselors in Grayslake, IL
Robert Flynn, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Robert Flynn, LCPC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robert Flynn, LCPC is a Counselor in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.

Robert Flynn works at Center for Positive Change PC in Grayslake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Francisco Lopez, LCSW
Francisco Lopez, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Positive Change PC
    205 Commerce Dr Ste C, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 309-2422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Flynn?

    Mar 12, 2018
    After seeing many therapists throughout my life, and then getting to the point of kind of stalling in therapy, I decided to try one last new therapist. I feel as though I've won the jackpot of therapists with Bob Flynn. His office is the safest place I feel at this time in my life. He isn't judgemental at all and I truly believe he wants his patients to see their own truths with a little nudging of his clinical expertise,human understanding and knowledge of how people tick differently.
    — Mar 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Flynn, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Flynn, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Flynn to family and friends

    Robert Flynn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Flynn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Flynn, LCPC.

    About Robert Flynn, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083672034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Benedictine College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Flynn, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Flynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Flynn works at Center for Positive Change PC in Grayslake, IL. View the full address on Robert Flynn’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Robert Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Flynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Flynn, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.