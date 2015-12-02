Dr. Robert Flanders, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Flanders, OD
Dr. Robert Flanders, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Rice Village2366 Rice Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 686-3221
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Flanders for close to 20 years. He is an excellent optometrist and office staff is friendly. The only issue is that parking can be difficult.
- Optometry
- English, German
- 1407845597
- SUNY At Fredonia
Dr. Flanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flanders speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanders.
