Dr. Fields has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Fields, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fields, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
Stephanie S. Richards MD LLC105 Braunlich Dr Ste 480, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 358-8666
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fields has, for me, the ideal manner...excellent listener, remembers our talks from session to session, non-judgmental. I always leave our meetings feeling more hopeful. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Robert Fields, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Fields accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
