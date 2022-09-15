Robert Eastwood, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Eastwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Eastwood, PA
Robert Eastwood, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
WK Internal Medicine Specialists8001 Youree Dr Ste 720, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3681Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UT Health East Texas Physicians Family Medicine Clinic - Carthage704 Davis St, Carthage, TX 75633 Directions (903) 694-4824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UT Health Carthage
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
My first visit I met with Rob and he is very nice. He didn’t hit with “well because of ur age is why things are going on”.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
Robert Eastwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Eastwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Eastwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Robert Eastwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Eastwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Eastwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Eastwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.