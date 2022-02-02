Robert Drouin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Drouin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Drouin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Drouin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Torrington, CT.
Robert Drouin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1215 New Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Drouin?
Very good listener. He is patient and helpful with your concerns. He offers complete information and does not rush through your exam. But, presents the important details for your consideration. I am quite satisfied with his professional attention to my personal health inquiries. I highly recommend Robert Drouin,PA-C. Very Satisfied patient, Herbert Siegel
About Robert Drouin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629168943
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Drouin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Drouin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Drouin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Drouin works at
3 patients have reviewed Robert Drouin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Drouin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Drouin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Drouin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.