See All Physicians Assistants in Torrington, CT
Robert Drouin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Robert Drouin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robert Drouin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Torrington, CT. 

Robert Drouin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1215 New Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 489-1132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Drouin?

    Feb 02, 2022
    Very good listener. He is patient and helpful with your concerns. He offers complete information and does not rush through your exam. But, presents the important details for your consideration. I am quite satisfied with his professional attention to my personal health inquiries. I highly recommend Robert Drouin,PA-C. Very Satisfied patient, Herbert Siegel
    Herbert Siegel — Feb 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Drouin, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Drouin, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Drouin to family and friends

    Robert Drouin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Drouin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Drouin, PA-C.

    About Robert Drouin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629168943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Drouin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Drouin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Drouin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Drouin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Drouin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. View the full address on Robert Drouin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Robert Drouin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Drouin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Drouin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Drouin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Drouin, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.