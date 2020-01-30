Robert Dill II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Dill II, NP
Robert Dill II, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Robert Dill II works at
Rochester Neurosurgery Partners601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-2320
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He did an excellent job. I was able to observe him in an inpatient setting. Great communication skills with patients and comfortable to talk to
About Robert Dill II, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164920617
Robert Dill II accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Dill II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Robert Dill II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Dill II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Dill II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Dill II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.