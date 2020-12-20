Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Dickey, OD
Overview
Dr. Robert Dickey, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Monica, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 901 Montana Ave Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 451-5741
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
dr. Dickey has been caring for me & guiding me with glasses, contacts. I've been guided with his best care for over 22 years. when in consultation with Dr. Dickey, it's as if I'm his only patient. I appreciate his comprehensive guidance.
About Dr. Robert Dickey, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1659416022
Frequently Asked Questions
