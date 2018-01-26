Robert Decker, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Decker, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Decker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA.
Robert Decker works at
Locations
Clear View Behavioral Services1902 Orange Tree Ln Ste 200, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 835-3061Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very kind person and treats his patients with compassion and respect. I look forward to all of my appointments.
About Robert Decker, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1487906038
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Decker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Decker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Robert Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.