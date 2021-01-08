Dr. Robert De Maria, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Maria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert De Maria, DC
Dr. Robert De Maria, DC is a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Westlake, OH. They completed their fellowship with Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
The Drugless Doctors2001 Crocker Rd Ste 100, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 471-4200
Drugless Doctors168 Cleveland St, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 471-4200
- CareSource
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
Dr. Bob has been one of the most important figures in my health transformation. I have been working with him over the course of the last several months and I am amazed how he has been helpful with an abundance of information and the right direction for what to do with my health. The team at the office are also very helpful.
- Orthopedic Chiropractic
- English
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. De Maria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Maria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
