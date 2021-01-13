See All Clinical Psychologists in Houston, TX
Robert Dangelo, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Robert Dangelo, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robert Dangelo, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kelli Wright, PHD
Dr. Kelli Wright, PHD
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    3303 Main St Ste 304, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 898-0661
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Dangelo?

    Jan 13, 2021
    I am a veteran that went for a routine disability f/u appt. I met Dr. D'angelo and he was early for the appt, was extremely courteous, patient and professional the whole visit. He asked me plenty of questions about my mental status, my medications, gave me advice and also time to ask plenty of questions. I would highly recommend him for any veteran seeking assistance with their MH care or for VA disability related matters.
    shannon w. — Jan 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Dangelo, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Dangelo, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Dangelo to family and friends

    Robert Dangelo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Dangelo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Dangelo, PSY.

    About Robert Dangelo, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346228608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Dangelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Dangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Robert Dangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Dangelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Dangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Dangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Dangelo, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.