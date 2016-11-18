Dr. Robert Cross, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cross, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cross, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas.
Dr. Cross works at
Locations
-
1
McKinney Office503 N Kentucky St Ste 11, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (903) 819-8888
-
2
Sherman Office200 N Travis St Ste 303, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 819-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Cross, off and on, for several years. He is very down to earth, has a good dry sense of humor, and seems to always find options that I have not thought about.
About Dr. Robert Cross, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235111063
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas
- San Francisco State University
