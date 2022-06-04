Robert Cramer, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Cramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Cramer, PSY is a Psychologist in Kingsville, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 635 E King Ave Ste 102, Kingsville, TX 78363 Directions (361) 442-4024
Lp Advantage Home Health Agency Inc4639 Corona Dr Ste 34, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 442-4024
I cannot recommend this office enough. I have a special needs son with Autism, and him and I are both patients of Dr. Cramer. His bedside manner, compassion and attention to detail is exquisite, not to mention the short wait times and promptness and ease of getting an appointment in comparison to other practitioners of similar specialty. I have had the most disappointing and negative experiences with other specialists in Corpus in a similar field, and Dr. Cramer made both my son and I feel important, understood and cared for. 10/10 recommend Dr. Cramer and his staff.
Robert Cramer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Cramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Robert Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Cramer.
