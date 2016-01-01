Dr. Coufal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Robert Coufal, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5701 Centre Ave Ste L12, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 362-1470
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Robert Coufal, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1083830921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coufal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coufal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coufal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coufal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coufal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.