Dr. Robert Coufal, PHD

Psychology
Dr. Robert Coufal, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    5701 Centre Ave Ste L12, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 (412) 362-1470
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083830921
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coufal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coufal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coufal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coufal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coufal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

