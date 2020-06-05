Robert Costello, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Costello, CH
Robert Costello, CH is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Robert Costello works at
Costello Chiropractic Center1005 Perry Hwy Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 366-6404
I have been seeing DR. Costello since 1987 for a variety of issues. He has been able to fix what orthopedic doctors cannot see. I lost the use of my right arm years ago from an accident and could not use it at all. Doctors shrugged. Dr. Bob realigned my rib heads and my arm worked! I have had an issue with my right knee for almost a year, barely able to walk. After 3 cortisone shots, chicken shots, an MRI, and many x-rays, nothing changed. Dr. Costello saw the pain I was having with walking - and put my tibia back in place. I have almost 100 percent use of my knee in just 4 weeks, almost pain free. YES, i recommend this amazing man
About Robert Costello, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1780758854
Robert Costello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Robert Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Costello.
