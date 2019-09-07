Dr. Robert Cooper, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cooper, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cooper, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pleasanton, CA. They completed their residency with Axis Community Mental Health, Pleasanton
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4625 1st St Ste 140, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 830-3911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper has a very personal way to get his message through. He is very professional and give you the time you need to discuss about your issues. He can drill down to the root cause of your issues and work on it.
About Dr. Robert Cooper, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1407956196
Education & Certifications
- Axis Community Mental Health, Pleasanton
- VA Medical Center
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
