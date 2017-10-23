See All Psychologists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD Icon-share Share Profile

Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD

Adolescent Psychology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. 

Robert Colegrove Jr works at Robert Colegrove Psychological Services Inc in Sherman Oaks, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Colegrove Psychological Services Inc
    15409 Dickens St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 986-4362

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Robert Colegrove Jr?

Oct 23, 2017
Dr. Colegrove is the most incredible therapist and human being. He is so caring and is available any time you need him. Exceptional!
S. Foster in Sherman Oaks, CA — Oct 23, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD
How would you rate your experience with Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Robert Colegrove Jr to family and friends

Robert Colegrove Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Robert Colegrove Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD.

About Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD

Specialties
  • Adolescent Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609969781
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Colegrove Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Colegrove Jr works at Robert Colegrove Psychological Services Inc in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Robert Colegrove Jr’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Robert Colegrove Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Colegrove Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Colegrove Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Colegrove Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Robert Colegrove Jr, EDD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.