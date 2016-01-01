Dr. Robert Clanton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Clanton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Clanton, PHD is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Clanton works at
Locations
Louisiana Critical Incident Stress Mgmt.8873 Quimper Pl, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 686-0012
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Clanton, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1275935637
Dr. Clanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clanton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clanton.
