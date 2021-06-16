Dr. Citrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Citrin, PHD
Dr. Robert Citrin, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairfield, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1700 Post Rd Ste C18, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-3800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I have been seeing Dr. Citrin for years and he has always been helpful in resolving issues that I am having.
Dr. Citrin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Citrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Citrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Citrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Citrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Citrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.