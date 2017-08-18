Robert Chorney, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Chorney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Chorney, PSY
Overview
Robert Chorney, PSY is a Psychologist in Linwood, NJ.
Robert Chorney works at
Locations
Rosa Cortes Schwartz Mental Health Associates2106 New Rd Ste F3, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (609) 926-1165
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Chorney to family members and friends.
About Robert Chorney, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1538275185
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Chorney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Chorney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Chorney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Robert Chorney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Chorney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Chorney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Chorney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.