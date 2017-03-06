Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Calhoun, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Calhoun, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Calhoun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain States Counseling & Psychological Services Plll311 N Allumbaugh St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 375-6402
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calhoun?
I have been a patient of Dr. Calhoun for a decade and he is personable, easy to talk to, and NOT judgemental so you are confident and at ease to talk to him about ANYTHING!!
About Dr. Robert Calhoun, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1376697946
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calhoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calhoun works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.