Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Burgess, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Burgess, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Burgess works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Health Inpatient Providers Medical Group Inc.4275 Campus Point Ct, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (800) 727-4777
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burgess?
Dr. Burgess helped us immensely in guiding our child/stepchild and family through an abusive relationship with his father. He took initiatives that led to protection by child welfare services. For that we are very grateful.
About Dr. Robert Burgess, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083788558
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.