Robert Budin Jr, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Robert Budin Jr, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orange, CA. 

Robert Budin Jr works at Lindeman-clancy A General Partnership in Orange, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lindeman-clancy A General Partnership
    1500 E Katella Ave Ste H, Orange, CA 92867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 639-9400
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Robert Budin Jr, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639531742
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Budin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Budin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Budin Jr works at Lindeman-clancy A General Partnership in Orange, CA. View the full address on Robert Budin Jr’s profile.

    Robert Budin Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Budin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Budin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Budin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

