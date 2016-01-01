Robert Budin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Budin Jr, MFT
Overview
Robert Budin Jr, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orange, CA.
Robert Budin Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Lindeman-clancy A General Partnership1500 E Katella Ave Ste H, Orange, CA 92867 Directions (714) 639-9400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Budin Jr?
About Robert Budin Jr, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1639531742
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Budin Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Budin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Budin Jr works at
Robert Budin Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Budin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Budin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Budin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.