Dr. Robert Block, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Block, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Block, PHD is a Psychologist in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Block works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Azny Psychological Services5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste W401, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 439-0475
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Block?
I went to see Dr Block for a Gastric Sleeve evaluation. I am hoping this is the Dr I saw here in NY . He was very kind attentive and made me feel at ease. There was literally no wait time and he called exactly on time when he said he was going to call me back to review his findings. I would recommend him for all psychological needs.
About Dr. Robert Block, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982677050
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.