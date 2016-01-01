Robert Benge accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Benge, RN
Overview
Robert Benge, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Littleton, CO.
Robert Benge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arapahoe Mental Health Center Inc5500 S Sycamore St, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-8858
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Benge?
About Robert Benge, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003338583
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Benge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Benge works at
Robert Benge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Benge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Benge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Benge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.