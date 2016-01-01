Dr. Robert Becker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Becker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Becker, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Becker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riesmeyer Counseling Services LLC13354 Manchester Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 994-7009
- 2 2190 S Mason Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 394-0902
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
About Dr. Robert Becker, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1881607620
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis County Mental Health
- St Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.