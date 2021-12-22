See All Physicians Assistants in Spokane, WA
Robert Bazzano, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Robert Bazzano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA. 

Robert Bazzano works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inland Orthopaedics
    820 S McClellan St Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-7100
    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists P.s.
    212 E Central Ave Ste 140, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 465-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Indian Health Service
    • Interwest Health Network
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 22, 2021
    Kind and great at explaining everything.
    Mary P — Dec 22, 2021
    About Robert Bazzano, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447357132
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Bazzano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Bazzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Bazzano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Bazzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Bazzano works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Robert Bazzano’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Robert Bazzano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Bazzano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Bazzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Bazzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

