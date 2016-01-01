Robert Barricks Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Barricks Jr, CRNP
Overview
Robert Barricks Jr, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL.
Robert Barricks Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Barricks Jr?
About Robert Barricks Jr, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023359635
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Barricks Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Barricks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Barricks Jr works at
Robert Barricks Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Barricks Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Barricks Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Barricks Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.