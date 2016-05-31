Robert Bania, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Bania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Bania, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Bania, LCPC is a Counselor in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Robert Bania works at
Locations
-
1
Valentin Berman MD & Associates9730 S Western Ave Ste 729, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 499-3525
-
2
Lincoln Park Counseling Group1300 W Belmont Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions
- 3 2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (773) 612-6848
- 4 2525 S Michigan Avenue Doctors Ctr Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Bania?
Robert was always on time and was confirming appointments by sending reminders ahead of time. He is very good in identifying the problems and has great ideas on how to address them to get improvement. However, implementing them in practice would require much more time, which we did not have enough in the office. Working on my own at home requires more self-discipline and motivation. Nevertheless, sessions with Robert were always pleasant and productive. I wouldn't hesitate recommending him.
About Robert Bania, LCPC
- Counseling
- 19 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1497885479
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Bania has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Bania accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Bania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Bania works at
Robert Bania speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Robert Bania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Bania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Bania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Bania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.