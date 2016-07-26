Robert Babb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Babb, MFT
Overview
Robert Babb, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
- 1 24050 Madison St Ste 203A, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-1955
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
He is great at his profession. He goes out of his way to help his patients. I am grateful for all the help he's provided for me.
About Robert Babb, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
