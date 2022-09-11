Robert Aten accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Aten, PA is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC.
Greenville Memorial Hospital-emergency M701 Grove Rd Fl 1, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7899
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He watched over my mama all night, constantly checking in on her. She was so sick and he was the greatest. Told us everything all along the way.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053894873
Robert Aten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Robert Aten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Aten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Aten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Aten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.