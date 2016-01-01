See All Physicians Assistants in Vidalia, GA
Robert Arnold, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Arnold, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vidalia, GA. 

Robert Arnold works at Vidalia Medical Associates in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vidalia Medical Associates
    Vidalia Medical Associates
200 Maple Dr, Vidalia, GA 30474
(912) 304-5516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Robert Arnold, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265426639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Arnold, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Arnold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Arnold works at Vidalia Medical Associates in Vidalia, GA. View the full address on Robert Arnold’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Robert Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Arnold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

