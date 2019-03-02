Dr. Arias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Arias, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Arias, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Lincoln, NE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6940 Van Dorn St Ste 203, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 323-8890
- 2 1500 S 48th St Ste 510, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 323-8890
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arias?
Dr. Arias and staff are friendly and helpful. It's unfortunate that these negative review are on here. Dr. Arias has a tough job with tough patients. Please remember that as you read through reviews. You are really missing out on a top notch provider!
About Dr. Robert Arias, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1033132782
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arias speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.